Beed tops farmer suicides in Marathwada, but state and central govts silent: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) The highest number of farmers are dying by suicide in the Beed district in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, but the central and state governments are not uttering a word about it, claimed Ambadas Danve, leader of oppostion in the legislative council, on Thursday.

Referring to the visit of Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to at an agriculture exhibition at Parli in Beed district on Wednesday, Danve accused the governments of only pretending to be sensitive to farmers.

In a post on X, Danve said, “Highest number of farmer suicides are taking place in the Beed district where Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited yesterday. But none of the leaders, including Chouhan, uttered a word about it. The central and state governments only pretend to be sensitive.” Danve said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has launched seeds of 109 varieties of 65 crops that require less water and can be harvested in a shorter time. “Then they should made available in the market for Maharashtra’s farmers,” he said.

During their speeches at the Parli event, the leaders narrated problems related to onion, soybean, cotton, urea and DAP, Danve said. At least they have started to realise the problems faced by farmers, but the Union agriculture minister has not resolved any of these concerns, claimed Danve.