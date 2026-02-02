Beed traffic cop suspended for abusing colleagues on duty, threatening to assault them

Beed, Feb 2 (PTI) A traffic police constable was suspended on Monday in Beed district for allegedly abusing his colleagues while on duty, an official said.

Siddhant Gore, attached to Beed city traffic branch, abused his colleagues on Saturday evening over a trivial argument and also threatened to assault them, the official said.

"After CCTV footage confirmed misconduct allegations against Gore, he was placed under suspension by Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat. The inquiry into the incident was carried out by assistant inspector Subhash Sanap. Gore was dismissed from service in an earlier case but was reinstated following a Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) order," the official said. PTI COR BNM