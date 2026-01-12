Beed woman commits suicide after being harassed for not bearing son

Beed, Jan 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman died by suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district after allegedly being harassed by her husband and in-laws for not bearing a son, police said on Monday.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered in connection with the incident that took place in Undri village of Kaij tehsil on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

He said Aruna Uddhav Thombare, a mother of three girls, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence.

Aruna, who hailed from Latur district, married Uddhav in August 2019, and the couple had a five-year-old daughter and four-year-old twin girls.

According to the FIR, the victim suffered physical and verbal abuse at the hands of her husband, while the in-laws harassed her for not bearing a son.

The deceased woman's family members have alleged that the harassment pushed Aruna to the brink and caused her to take the extreme step, police said. PTI COR ARU