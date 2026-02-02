Beed woman jumps into well with minor son; cops register murder case

Beed, Feb 2 (PTI) Police have registered a murder case against a woman, a month after she allegedly jumped into a well with her minor son in Maharashtra's Beed district, following a complaint by her husband, officials said on Monday.

On December 31, 2025, Prajakta Rameshwar Darade (23) left her house in Limbarui area along with her three-and-a-half-year-old son and allegedly jumped into a well with him.

The bodies of the woman and the child were later fished out, an official said.

The police had then registered a case of accidental death.

However, the woman’s husband later alleged in a police complaint that his wife jumped into the well with their son as she was upset after he refused to buy her a mobile phone, the official said.

Following the complaint, the Beed rural police on Saturday registered a case against her under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added. PTI COR GK