Beed woman rendered unconscious with chemical-laced handkerchief, robbed of jewellery

Beed, Nov 12 (PTI) Two men robbed a 65-year-old woman of her gold ornaments after rendering her unconscious with a chemical-soaked handkerchief in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Majalgaon town, where Totabai Kalu Rathod, a resident of Nitrud Tanda, had gone with her grandson to buy clothes, an official said.

Just as she was about to enter a shop, two persons approached her and struck up a conversation, he said.

During the talk, one of them pressed a handkerchief containing an intoxicating substance to her nose, causing her to become unconscious. The two then fled with her gold jewellery, weighing about 15 grams, he said.

After regaining consciousness, Totabai informed her relatives, who took her to the Majalgaon police station, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to trace the criminals. PTI COR NR