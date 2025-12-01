'Beef' in buffet triggers row at Aligarh wedding; samples sent for forensic test

Aligarh, Dec 1 (PTI) A fight broke out at a wedding reception in the Civil Lines area here over a sticker at a dining counter that read "beef curry", police said on Monday.

Two guests, Akash and Gaurav Kumar, objected to the label and tried to record a video on Sunday night at the party, leading to a fracas.

A police team and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials arrived and collected food samples for forensic examination.

Circle Officer Sarvam Singh said three people — the caterer and two others allegedly involved in the altercation — were detained for questioning and released later in the night.

"Action will be taken only after the forensic report establishes the nature of the meat. No case has been filed so far," he said.

Gaurav Kumar has submitted a written complaint against the caterer, alleging deliberate hurting of religious sentiments.

Police said confusion over the term "beef", used interchangeably for both buffalo meat (legal) and cow meat (banned), often leads to tensions in the region.

As news spread, BJP workers gathered at the Civil Lines Police Station, demanding strict action.

BSP leader Salman Shahid, who also reached the station, accused BJP workers of "high-handed behaviour" and ignoring explanations that the issue arose from a misunderstanding. PTI COR ABN VN VN