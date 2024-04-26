Beef seized from shop in Thane district, two held

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) The police have seized 300 kg of beef from a shop and arrested two persons for illegally stocking the banned meat in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The police inspected the shop in Bhiwandi town on Thursday and seized beef worth Rs 67,000 stored in the premises, sub-inspector Sahebrao Gaikwad said.

The accused allegedly slaughtered a cow and sold the meat, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against the duo, the official said. PTI COR ARU