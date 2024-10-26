Beef worth Rs 1.6 lakh seized from dilapidated house in Bhiwandi; six booked

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) A case has been registered against six persons after beef was found stocked in a dilapidated house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.
One person was apprehended, while five others managed to escape when the police raided the premises at Patel Mohalla in Bhiwandi town on Friday morning, an official said.
He said the police had received a tip-off about beef stocked in the dilapidated house, and they managed to seize banned meat worth Rs 1.6 lakh.
A first information report has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act against the accused, and a manhunt has been launched for the absconding men, the official said. PTI COR ARU