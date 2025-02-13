Beer battle: BRS slams Telangana govt's price hike, calls it 'burden on consumers'

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) People of Telangana are 'deeply disappointed' by the state government’s decision to increase beer prices by 15 per cent as it would put an 'economic burden on consumers', BRS spokesperson Srvan Daosju said on Thursday.

In a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Sravan also said the beer price hike was an 'outright betrayal' of the people who trusted the so-called rhetoric of principles before the elections and voted for Congress.

He alleged that the state government’s actions amplify its hypocrisy, political opportunism and quid pro quo deals with crony capitalists.

"The people of Telangana are deeply disappointed by your government’s decision to increase beer prices by 15 per cent. This move is not just an economic burden on consumers but an outright betrayal of the people who trusted your so-called rhetoric of principles before the elections and voted for you," the BRS leader said in the letter.

The Telangana Government on February 11 permitted the Telangana Beverages Corporation Ltd (TGBCL) to increase beer prices by 15 per cent. This decision follows a request from the Brewers Association of India (BAI) and comes after a brief supply halt earlier by United Breweries Ltd (UBL).

According to the BRS leader, a few weeks ago, the state government stated that it would not succumb to pressure from liquor companies to raise prices and assured that the liquor lobby would not influence the state's policy.

"Yet in reality it seems the liquor lobby has dictated terms to your government, making you and your sovereign government kneel before them," Sravan claimed.

This price hike also appears to be nothing but a conspiracy of hidden "Revanth Reddy Tax (RR Tax)" blatantly imposed on the common man to favour private beer manufacturers and select crony capitalists, he alleged.

The fact that the increase came immediately after UBL suspended beer supply to TGBCL raises doubts about whether the government allegedly entered into quid pro quo deals with beer manufacturers.

Sravan further alleged that the government prioritised the interests of beer manufacturers over the welfare of the people.

He requested an immediate rollback of the price hike. PTI GDK SSK SSK KH