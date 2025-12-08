Beer sales decline in Karnataka due to rains, cold weather: Minister Timmapura

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 8 (PTI) Karnataka Excise Minister R B Timmapura on Monday said beer sales in the state have witnessed a significant decline. A total of 195.27 lakh boxes of beer have been sold in the state till September 2025, which is 47.46 lakh boxes less than the same period last year, marking a 19.55 per cent negative growth.

He attributed the slump in sales to heavy rainfall and cold weather in the state this year.

The Minister mentioned this in a written reply to the matter raised by opposition chief whip N Ravikumar and MLC K S Naveen under Rule 330 of the Legislative Council. They raised concerns about high number of alcohol consumers in the state suffering from liver cirrhosis/jaundice and proposed that at least 20 per cent of the Excise Department's revenue be allocated for their better treatment.

The revenue generated by the Excise Department is deposited in the state's consolidated fund and spent on the programmes approved in the budget, Timmapur said.

There is no specific system in place to earmark the funds for any purpose.

According to Timmapura, the state government is already providing comprehensive health check-ups and treatment through central and state schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the National Health Mission, through Public Health centers and super speciality hospitals.

Necessary funds are being allocated in the budget based on the demand of the Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Departments.

Several members called for action against the sale of substandard liquor and the prohibition of new liquor outlets in the state. Action should be taken to control it, and a gastroenterologist should be appointed in every district.

Leader of the House and Minister of Science and Technology Boseraju affirmed the government's stance, saying it is not encouraging the consumption of alcohol, and actively running awareness campaigns against the harms of alcohol, urging the public to voluntarily control alcohol consumption. PTI KSU ROH