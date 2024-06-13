Beer worth Rs 40 lakh being smuggled into Gujarat seized in Indore

Indore, Jun 13 (PTI) Beer worth Rs 40 lakh concealed under marble powder sacks to be smuggled into dry Gujarat was seized in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, he said.

"A total of 21,240 cans of beer, worth Rs 40 lakh, were seized from a truck we intercepted. These were hidden under sacks containing marble powder. It was being sent to Dahod in neighbouring Gujarat from Hatod here," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

He identified the arrested persons as Inder Rawal (49) and Rahul Jaiswal (30), who have been charged under provisions of the Excise Act.