Bees attack Maratha quota meeting

Jalna, Sept 21 (PTI) An attack by bees caused panic at a meeting addressed by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district on Sunday.

Several coordinators and activists reportedly sustained bee stings.

The incident occurred during a coordination meeting where Jarange was scheduled to hold discussions with regional coordinators regarding the ongoing Maratha reservation movement, eyewitnesses said.

Just moments after the meeting began, a swarm of bees attacked the gathering, forcing people to flee in panic.

Amid the chaos, Jarange's associates removed him to safety and shielded him with a cloth.