Bees attack youth Congress activists during protest in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (PTI) Several members of the youth wing of the Congress were seen fleeing in panic to escape an attack by a swarm of bees during a protest here on Monday.

Holding party flags and banners, the youth Congress activists took out a protest march to gherao the residence of senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi here over his alleged involvement in a corruption case, which is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Notably, the CBI on December 10 issued a summons to Sethi, the principal secretary of ST&SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department in connection with a Rs 10 lakh bribery case. Sethi also holds the additional charge as principal secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department.

The CBI has arrested three persons including Chanchal Mukherjee, group general manager, Bridge and Roof Construction Company Ltd, Bhubaneswar in this case.

When the youth Congress activists reached near Sethi's house, suddenly, a swarm of bees started attacking them. The agitators started running helter-skelter to protect themselves. Some of the protesters were seen covering themselves with the banners they brought for the agitation.

The deployed police personnel and journalists covering the youth Congress protest also faced the bee attack. Many of them laid down on the ground covering their faces to protect themselves from the bees.

After sometime, as the bees went away, the youth Congress activists resumed their protest and engaged in a scuffle with the police when they staged a march towards Sethi's home.

When the police prevented them mid-way, the youth Congress members hurled eggs and tomatoes at the house of the IAS officer. The police detained several protesters.

"Sethi has been involved in several corruption practices. We demand his immediate arrest," said Ranjit Patra, state president of the youth Congress.

Earlier, Congress activists had staged a demonstration before the SC, ST Development Minister Nityananda Gond's residence alleging that a black-listed contractor was engaged by the department.

"Minister Gond should be brought under the purview of the CBI investigation. Otherwise, we will intensify our protest," a Congress leader said. PTI BBM BBM ACD