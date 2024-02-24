Before 2014, public discourse was on corruption, India saw transformation under Modi: Rupala

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) The public discourse before 2014 was regarding corruption whereas a major transformation has happened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with the country emerging as the fifth largest economy in the world now, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said on Saturday.

Rupala, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said PM Modi's promise is to make the country the third largest economy in the world during his third term.

"If you recall the atmosphere 10 years ago, before 2014, you will come to know that corruption was the only focal point in election time. There was nothing else," he told reporters.

Rupala was here to attend the Telangana BJP's ongoing 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"Everyday (before 2014), news of a scam surfaced... 2G, 3G, coal, or something else. There was nothing else for discussion. People were fed up," he claimed.

Under Modi, there has been a major transformation and the country has now emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world from being 10th or 11th, he said.

PM Modi's promise is to make India the third largest economy during his third term, he added.

Rupala highlighted the Modi government's achievements, including abolition of Article 370, banks in the country recovering from losses and construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also said it is a matter of pride for all Indians that PM Modi helped smaller countries "when no superpower helped" them during COVD-19 pandemic.

"Today, a sense of confidence is instilled in the world. If any disaster occurs in any corner of the world and a voice is raised, the leader who responds to it is Narendra Modi," he said. PTI SJR SJR ROH