Before 2017, UP lacked environment to set up new businesses: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Friday Uttar Pradesh lacked the environment to set up businesses before his government came to power in 2017.

The previous governments had limited interests and also lacked the vision for the growth of the state, he alleged.

"It is true that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh did not have an environment where we could ask an entrepreneur to set up an industry here. The government also did not have a vision," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also claimed that previous governments were only concerned about staying in power.

Adityanath said this while addressing a function here to distribute cash incentives for industrial units in the state.

Yogi Adityanath was made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after the BJP defeated the incumbent Samajwadi Party in the 2017 assembly elections. PTI CDN IJT IJT