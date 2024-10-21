Before announcing candidates, NCP releases list of 27 star campaigners for Maharashtra polls

Pune, Oct 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP working president Praful Patel, the party's state head Sunil Tatkare and a host of cabinet members figure in a list of 27 star campaigners released by the ruling coalition partner for the November 20 assembly polls.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, is yet to declare its candidates for the polls to the 288-member assembly.
Before announcing its candidates, which is expected this week, the regional party came out with a list of 27 star campaigners for the assembly elections. State NCP president Sunil Tatkare, who is also a Lok Sabha MP, announced the list.
The party's star campaigners include NCP president Ajit Pawar, Patel, Sunil Tatkare, state ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif and Aditi Tatkare.
The others in the list are Deputy Speaker of state assembly Narhari Zirwal, Rajya Sabha MP Nitin Patil, veteran actor Sayaji Shinde, MLA Amol Mitkari, minority community leader Jallaudin Syed, NCP youth wing national president Dheeraj Sharma and state women's commission chief Rupali Chakankar.