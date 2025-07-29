Congress stands with Pakistan, not our soldiers: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress for its claims of pausing Operation Sindoor under pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said before asking why Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has not been taken back yet, the party must respond as to who let it go in the first place.

Responding to a two-day debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi attacked the Opposition, saying while the nation got support from the entire world, the Congress and its allies could not stand behind the valour of the nation's soldiers.

He also asserted that no leader of any country asked India to end the military action after the Pahalgam terror strike.

"Before asking why PoK has not been taken back yet, Congress must respond -- who let it go. India is still suffering the pain of mistakes committed by previous Congress governments, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Then Congress governments lost opportunities to get back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when India had Pakistan's land and soldiers in custody," he told the House.

The prime minister said that India has shut down the one-way traffic of terrorism from Pakistan and "Aman ki Aas" from India.

"Congress now operates through the remote control of Pakistan and makes young leaders call Operation Sindoor a 'tamasha'.

"Out of desperation, Congress even questioned the timing of Operation Mahadev that eliminated perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack on Monday," he said.

"India got support from the entire world, but it is unfortunate that the Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers. Congress leaders targeted me for political gains but their frivolous statements ended up discouraging our brave soldiers," he said.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah also targeted the Congress, saying a blunder by the main opposition party led to the creation of Pakistan and claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was the legacy of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Participating in the special discussion, Shah also slammed successive Congress governments for failing to capitalise on opportunities to reclaim lost territories from Pakistan and wondered how the opposition party was targeting the Modi government for not launching an all-out war against Islamabad.

"All roots of terrorism lead back to Pakistan. And Pakistan itself is the result of the Congress party's blunder. Had they not accepted the idea of partition, Pakistan would never have come into existence," Shah said.

The remarks came after Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi sought to know from the government why it halted the military action against Pakistan and stopped short of reclaiming PoK.

"In 1948, our armed forces were at a decisive stage in Kashmir. Sardar Patel kept saying no, but Nehru announced a unilateral ceasefire. If Pakistan-occupied Kashmir exists today, it is due to this unilateral ceasefire announced by Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru is responsible for this," the home minister said.

PM Modi and Shah also accused Nehru of harming India's interests in the Indus Waters Treaty.

The prime minister dubbed the Treaty a "big blunder" of Nehru. "Successive governments did not correct Nehru's mistake of the Indus Water Treaty, but we made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together," Modi said.