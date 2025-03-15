Beggar kills man over tobacco; held

Latur, Mar 15 (PTI) A 54-year-old beggar was arrested by police hours after he allegedly killed a pavement-dweller by smashing his head with a stone over a tobacco-sharing dispute in Latur city, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Prakash Bhadke, was also a beggar. He was sleeping on a footpath when he was fatally attacked by the accused, Devidas Sonkamble, on the intervening night of March 13 and 14.

Sonkamble was arrested on Friday evening based on technical and confidential information from the sports complex, an official said. PTI COR NSK