Begin implementation of Telangana vision 2047: CM Revanth Reddy tells officials

Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Emphasising that the goals of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision can be met only through inter-departmental coordination and efficiency, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed senior officials to initiate the implementation of every aspect of the vision.

In a meeting with senior bureaucrats of all departments, he said the vision document released at the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit is a roadmap for development and not a publicity exercise.

On December 9, the CM unveiled his government's 'TelanganaRising' vision document, aimed at transforming the state into a USD three economy by 2047.

The officials of all departments were instructed to chalk out an action plan to execute the development programmes, an official release said late on Tuesday.

"The Chief Minister also warned the officials that underperformance will result in strict action. The government will review the performance of all Secretaries, who should also submit a monthly report on their performance to Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao every month," it said.

IAS officers have been mandated to conduct field visits every 10 days to inspect the progress of the works at the ground level.

Reddy emphasised that all senior officials of all departments must work with accountability.

A deadline of January 31 was set for all government departments to implement the e-filing system.

"The CM directed that all work should be done online and stop carrying files physically," it said.

Reddy noted that approximately 10 lakh employees are working in government departments and affiliate wings across the state on regular, contract, and outsourcing bases.

The officials have to submit a comprehensive list of all employees to the Chief Secretary by January 26, it said.

He told the officials that government offices in Hyderabad and across the state should no longer be located in rented buildings.

All the government offices in rented buildings must move to available government buildings by January 26. If vacant buildings are not available, the CM asked the officials to identify available vacant plots of land and prepare estimates for the construction of their own buildings on the vacant plots.

He suggested that all departments should make full use of the funds under Central Government Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

The CM also reviewed investments into the state and their realisation. PTI SJR SJR ROH