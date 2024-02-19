Begin Musi riverfront development work at the earliest: Telangana CM to officials

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials concerned to commence work on the Musi riverfront development in Hyderabad as early as possible.

Reddy held a review meeting on the Musi riverfront development project with the officials who apprised him of the project, including locations and boundaries of the river.

He also instructed the officials to complete the exercise to start the development work at the earliest, an official release said.

The officials were asked to clean up the entire Musi river, which flows through the city, before starting the works.

The CM asked the officials to draw up Musi development plans to connect all historical structures along the river in the city.

The CM also suggested division of work among officials to expedite the pace of work, the release added.

River Musi, once a freshwater river, has turned into one of the most polluted rivers in the country. It originates in Ananthagiri hills in neighbouring Vikarabad district. PTI SJR SJR ROH