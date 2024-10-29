Beginning of new chapter with integration of Ayurveda, modern medicine in past decade: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said in the past decade, India has witnessed the beginning of a new chapter in the health sector with the amalgamation of knowledge of Ayurveda with modern medicine.

Advertisment

The progress of a nation is directly proportional to the health of its citizens, Modi said at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here as he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of multiple projects related to the health sector worth over Rs 12,850 crore on the occasion of Ayurveda Day and the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine.

He also extended the Centre's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

Quoting sages and saints, the prime minister explained that health is considered the supreme wealth and this ancient notion is finding acceptance across the world in the form of yoga.

Advertisment

"Ayurveda Day is being celebrated in more than 150 countries today. It is proof of the growing attraction towards Ayurveda and India's contribution to the world from its ancient past," Modi said.

In the past decade, the country has witnessed the beginning of a new chapter in the health sector with the amalgamation of knowledge of Ayurveda with modern medicine and the AIIA has been a focal point of this chapter, he said.

"Seven years ago on Ayurveda Day, I was fortunate to dedicate the first phase of the institute to the country and today with the blessings of Lord Dhanvantri, I am inaugurating the second phase of the institute," Modi said.

Advertisment

It would be possible to see ancient techniques like Panchakarma infused with modern technology in this institute along with advanced research studies in the fields of Ayurveda and medical science, he said.

Noting that the progress of a nation is directly proportional to the health of its citizens, Modi outlined the five pillars of his government's health policy -- preventive healthcare, early detection of ailments, free and low-cost treatment and medicines, availability of doctors in small towns, and expansion of technology in health services.

He spoke about the creation of four centres of excellence under the Ayush health scheme; expansion of health services with the use of drones; helicopter service at AIIMS, Rishikesh; new infrastructure at AIIMS in Delhi and Bilaspur; expansion of services in five other AIIMS in the country; establishment of medical colleges and 'bhoomi pujan' of nursing colleges and other projects related to the health sector.

Advertisment

The prime minister inaugurated hospitals in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh on Ayurveda Day.

He also laid foundation stones of new medical colleges in Narsapur and Bommasandra in Karnataka, Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, Achitapuram in Andhra Pradesh, and Faridabad in Haryana.

"Additionally, work has begun on the new ESIC Hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and a new hospital was inaugurated in Indore," Modi said.

Advertisment

He was informed that 7.5 lakh registered AYUSH practitioners are already contributing to the nation's healthcare. He stressed the need to increase this number further and highlighted the growing demand for medical and wellness tourism in India.

Modi underscored the importance of validating traditional herbs like ashwagandha, turmeric, and black pepper through high-impact scientific studies.

"Lab validation of our traditional healthcare systems will not only increase the value of these herbs but also create a significant market," he said, pointing to the rising demand for ashwagandha, which is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by the end of this decade.

Advertisment

Underlining that the success of AYUSH is transforming not only the health sector but also the economy, the prime minister said the AYUSH manufacturing sector has grown eight-fold in a decade, from USD 3 billion in 2014 to nearly USD 24 billion in 2024.

Modi launched several initiatives to strengthen the R&D and testing infrastructure to improve the healthcare ecosystem in the country.

He laid the foundation stone of two central research institutes for yoga and naturopathy in Odisha's Khordha and Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

Advertisment

He also laid the foundation stone of four Centres of Excellence at National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Ahmedabad for medical devices, NIPER Hyderabad for bulk drugs, NIPER Guwahati for phytopharmaceuticals, and NIPER Mohali for anti-bacterial and anti-viral drug discovery and development.

Modi launched four Ayush Centres of Excellence -- Centre of Excellence for Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Ayush for Advanced Technological Solutions, Start-up Support and Net Zero Sustainable Solutions for Rasaushadhies at IIT Delhi; Centre of Excellence for Fundamental and Translational Research in Ayurveda at Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow; and Centre of Excellence on Ayurveda and Systems Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He also launched a nationwide campaign, 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan', aimed at raising health awareness among citizens.

He also launched state-specific Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health for each state and union territory which will lay out adaptation strategies for developing climate-resilient healthcare services. PTI PLB ASK DIV DIV