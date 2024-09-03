Beginning of the end: Bengal Guv after arrest of ex-RG Kar hospital principal

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Monday night described the arrest of ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh as the beginning of the end.

The CBI on Monday arrested Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment "This is the beginning of the end," Bose told PTI, without elaborating.

Incidentally, the arrest of Ghosh happened days after Bose met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi with the petition of the parents of the deceased woman medic at the RG Kar Hospital.

According to an official at the Raj Bhavan, the parents had written a letter to Shah, through Bose, urging him for a speedy investigation of their daughter's death.

The body of a woman medic, who was raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. PTI SCH NN