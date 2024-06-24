Begumpet airport in Hyderabad gets bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

Hyderabad, Jun 24 (PTI) The Begumpet airport here received a bomb threat by e-mail on Monday, prompting authorities to conduct anti-sabotage checks for hours following which it was found to be a hoax.

According to police, the chief security officer received the email claiming that pipe bombs were placed in several airports across the country, especially in bathrooms.

The police along with other security agencies carried out anti-sabotage checks. After an extensive search it (threat email) was declared a hoax, the official told PTI adding the threat email did not specifically mention Begumpet airport but warned several airports in the country. PTI VVK VVK ROH