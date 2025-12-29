Behala youth injured by airgun pellet while chatting with friends

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was injured after being hit by an airgun pellet while he was chatting with friends on a city street, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on James Long Sarani near Shimultala crossing in Behala on Sunday, he said.

The injured, identified as Abhishek Roy, a resident of New Alipore police station area, sustained a pellet injury to his abdomen and was hospitalised, he said.

Roy was initially taken to Vidyasagar Hospital and later shifted to SSKM Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to police sources, the victim suspected that the pellet was fired from a building located across the road. Acting on the lead, police searched the building and recovered an airgun from a fourth-floor flat.

A 17-year-old minor has been identified in connection with the incident.

"Police are investigating whether the shot was fired accidentally or deliberately," he said, adding that further inquiry is underway. PTI SCH MNB