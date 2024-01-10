'Behaviour, character and face of Congress can never change': Anurag Thakur

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday condemned the Congress for declining the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and said the people will boycott the opposition party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Thakur, who flagged off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vans here, said the Congress had also promised to re-build the Babri Masjid.

"The behaviour, character and face of the Congress can never change. This is the same Congress, which had given an affidavit calling Shri Ram imaginary. This is the same Congress, which had promised we will build Babri Masjid again at the same place," Thakur told reporters here.

"This is the same Congress, which had raised an army of lawyers to ensure that Ram Lalla's temple is not built. This is the same Congress, which has been opposing Ram Setu and everything related to Shri Ram," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader alleged the Congress has always talked about crushing and destroying Sanatan Dharma through its allies.

"It is this Congress that has spread the false theory of Hindu terrorism. If today they have boycotted Ramlalla then the people of this country will boycott them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Thakur said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony with the grand old party accusing the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of making it into a "political project" for electoral gain. PTI SKU AS AS