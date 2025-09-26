Beheaded body of 60-year-old woman found in UP's Gorakhpur; one detained

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A gruesome murder shocked Gorakhpur on Friday morning when villagers discovered the beheaded body of a woman lying in a field. Her head, found at a short distance from the torso, was partially buried in the soil.

Police reached the scene around 6 am after locals alerted them. Officers lifted the severed head after which the villagers identified the victim as 60-year-old Kalawati Yadav, a resident of Bhui Dharpur village under Pipiganj police station area. A sickle was also recovered from the spot.

Kalawati, a widow, is survived by two sons and a daughter. Her elder son, Rajesh, is married, while the younger one, Jitendra, is scheduled to get married in December.

Both sons, who were outside the state due to work, rushed home after receiving news of their mother's death.

According to Uttara Devi, Kalawati's daughter-in-law, Kalawati had left home around 2 pm on Thursday, saying she was going to consult a doctor near Mangru crossing. She later visited another doctor in Pipiganj but did not return home.

The family then began searching for her and was informed the next morning about her death.

"Based on the complaint received regarding the recovery of the woman's body in the Pipiganj police station area, a case has been registered. One suspect has been detained for questioning," Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, SP added.