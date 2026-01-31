Beheaded body of unidentified woman found in Jharkhand’s Deoghar

Deoghar, Jan 31 (PTI) The beheaded body of an unidentified woman was found in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Saturday, police said.

Police recovered the body near a petrol pump at Khoradah area within Kunda police station limits after being alerted by local people.

Deoghar SP Sourabh said police later recovered the woman's head.

The SP added that the woman’s body had been damaged by animals, making it difficult to determine her age and identity.

Police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital, the SP said. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB