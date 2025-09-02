Beheading of tailor in Udaipur: SC dismisses pleas against bail granted to one of the accused

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas filed by the National Investigation Agency and the son of Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor who was brutally murdered in 2022, seeking cancellation of bail to one of the accused.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to interfere with the Rajasthan High Court order granting bail to Mohammed Javed.

The top court was hearing appeals filed by the NIA and Yash Teli, son of Lal, against the order passed by the Rajasthan High Court granting bail to Javed.

Teli's lawyer had contended that the role of Javed is very serious as he gave information about the whereabouts and presence of the deceased to the assailants.

He submitted that the high court was not correct in granting bail to him without delving deep into the gravity of the offence.

The plea submitted that the murder was committed in a communally surcharged atmosphere across the country.

The petition claimed the prime accused had gathered themselves, prepared to commit the murder, collected weapons, did recce and planted Javed to inform about whereabouts of the deceased.

On the fateful date, they entered into the tailor's shop disguising as customers and while the deceased was taking their size, the accused planted a camera, shouted communal slogans, attacked and murdered the deceased, the plea alleged.

According to the NIA, the accused Javed worked in a shop near Lal’s shop and gave whereabouts at the time of crime to the assailants and also informed about location of the deceased.

The incident is being investigated by the NIA.

Lal was hacked to death at his shop in the busy Hathipole area of Udaipur on June 28, 2022 by two cleaver-wielding men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam.

The two accused, Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Gause, had also made a video of the act and posted it online.PTI PKS PKS DV DV