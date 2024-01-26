‘Behrupiya’ artist, road safety activist among 5 recipients of Padma Awards from Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) ‘Behrupiya’ artist Jankial Bhand, road safety activist Maya Tandon and ‘Dhrupad’ singer Laxman Bhatt Tailang are among the five recipients of the Padma awards from Rajasthan for 2024.

The Padma Awards were announced on Thursday after President Droupadi Murmu approved their conferment.

Tandon (86) has been contributing to awareness and training initiatives on road safety after retiring from the post of superintendent of JK Lon government hospital.

Sharing her experience, she told PTI, "After retirement, I chose to work to create awareness on road safety and saving lives of people in road accidents through a trust. In the last 29 years, the trust has created awareness on life-saving methods in Rajasthan and other parts of the country, including Delhi." Awareness camps for road safety and life-saving methods are held at various places including schools, colleges, universities and government institutions among others. She expressed gratitude to the central government for giving her the coveted award.

‘Maand’ folk singers Ali Mohammad and his brother Ghani Mohammad from Bikaner will jointly get the Padma Award.

Dhrupad singer Tailang, 95, is a classical music maestro known for creating a new form of singing 'Pachrang'.

'Behrupiya' artist Jankilal Bhand, 81, popularly known as "Monkey Man" for his art, has been performing the fading art form for six decades and captivating global audiences. He performs as 'behrupiya' while enacting multiple characters from mythology, folklore and traditional stories.

He also promoted local art in the Mewar region. Despite facing financial hardship and limited institutional support, he continued his passion and commitment to his art form.

"I used to act as a monkey while performing with my father. It is my passion," Bhand told reporters in Bhilwara.

He has been entertaining people wearing different types of costumes and creating various masquerades including Gadolia Luhar, Kalbelia, Kabuli Pathan, Narad Muni, Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, Sadhu, groom and bride. PTI SDA KSS NB NB