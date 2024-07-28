Beijing Central Axis, Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines added to World Heritage List

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A historic Chinese site consisting of former imperial palaces and gardens, Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines and a complex of colossal and interconnected caverns in Malaysia were on Saturday inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

In the past two days, at least 26 inscriptions have been approved by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee during its ongoing 46th session in New Delhi.

Besides these sites, Russia's Cultural Landscape of Kenozero Lake, Schwerin Residence Ensemble of Germany, cultural landscape of Al-Faw Archaeological Area in Saudi Arabia and Frontiers of the Roman Empire - Dacia - in Romania and several other sites were also added to the coveted list on Saturday.

On Friday, 13 sites, including five in cultural category, four in natural category, two in the mixed category, were added to the list after discussing the nominations. Another two inscriptions pertained to "significant modification to the boundaries" -- Moravian Church Settlements, first transnational nomination by the US; and Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China (Phase II).

China's inscription named 'Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital' and Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines were among the first few nominations to be approved by the WHC earlier in the day.

Three sites in total from China have been approved for inclusion at this sessions, the maximum among all countries, the rest two, one each in natural and mixed categories, getting inscribed a day before.

Officials said Beijing Central Axis was nominated by China for the current cycle while rest two nominations belonged to previous cycles as these could not be processed further earlier due to Covid and related contingencies.

"Running north to south through the heart of historical Beijing, the Central Axis consists of former imperial palaces and gardens, sacrificial structures, and ceremonial and public buildings. Together they bears testimony to the evolution of the city and exhibits evidence of the imperial dynastic system and urban planning traditions of China," reads its description on the UNESCO website.

The location, layout, urban pattern, roads and design showcase the ideal capital city as prescribed in the Kaogongji, an ancient text known as the Book of Diverse Crafts, it said.

Members of the Chinese delegation celebrated the accomplishment and took pictures for memories.

A set of historic sites in South Africa associated with the country's liberation struggle and human rights crusader Nelson Mandela was also added to the World Heritage List on Saturday.

Japanese delegation also rejoiced inclusion of Sado Island Gold Mines on the List.

The Sado Island Gold Mines are a serial property located on Sado Island, some thirty-five kilometres west of the Niigata Prefecture coast. It is formed of several component parts illustrative of different unmechanised mining methods, according to its description on the website of UNESCO.

"Sado Island is of volcanic origin and features two parallel mountain ranges stretching from southwest to northeast and separated by one alluvial plain, the Kuninaka Plain. Gold and silver deposits were formed by the rising of hydrothermal water to the land surface and forming veins in the rock; tectonic activity first submerged the surface deposits to the seabed, which was later raised again by tectonic movements," it said.

According to reports in some Japanese and international media, the mines also carry an infamous past when it was reportedly used as a site of "forced labour" involving people from the Korean Peninsula during World War II.

On this count, South Korea had initially opposed the registration of the site as a UNESCO property, however, on Saturday Seoul agreed on the proposal and a Japanese representative too indicated that efforts will be made to address the "whole history", according to the reports.

Among other countries who celebrated inclusion of their cultural sites on the World Heritage List included Malaysia, Germany and Italy.

Malaysia's nomination was 'The Archaeological Heritage of Niah National Park's Caves Complex'.

"This complex of colossal, interconnected caverns is located near the west coast of Borneo Island at the centre of Niah National Park. It contains the longest known records of human interaction with rainforest, spanning at least 50,000 years, from the Pleistocene to the Mid-Holocene periods," reads its description on the UNESCO website.

The rich archaeological deposits, prehistoric rock paintings and boat-shaped burials found at the northern edge of the massif illustrate biological and human life during this time, and "contribute greatly to the knowledge of human development, adaptation and migration in southeast Asia", as well as in a global context.

"Local communities still observe an ancient tradition of molong' 'take only what you need'' when harvesting guano and valuable edible bird's nests from the caves," it said.

Bettina Martin, Minister of Culture of the State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in Germany soon after inscription of Schwerin Residence Ensemble, told PTI here, "We are very proud that the palace in Schwerin, which is the capital of our state and certain buildings in the residence ensemble are inscribed now. Very proud, very happy."