Beijing Central Axis, Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines get UNESCO tag

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Beijing's Central Axis, a historic site consisting of former imperial palaces and gardens, sacrificial structures, and ceremonial and public buildings, was on Saturday inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines and Russia's Cultural Landscape of Kenozero Lake and several other sites were also added to the coveted list.

The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi.

"New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritageList: Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital, #China," the UNESCO posted on X.

Members of the Chinese delegation celebrated the accomplishment and took pictures for memories.

"Running north to south through the heart of historical Beijing, the Central Axis consists of former imperial palaces and gardens, sacrificial structures, and ceremonial and public buildings. Together they bears testimony to the evolution of the city and exhibits evidence of the imperial dynastic system and urban planning traditions of China," reads its description on the UNESCO website.

The location, layout, urban pattern, roads and design showcase the ideal capital city as prescribed in the Kaogongji, an ancient text known as the Book of Diverse Crafts, it said.

The area, between two parallel rivers, has been settled for about 3,000 years, but the Central Axis itself originated during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) that established its capital, Dadu, in the northern part. The property also features later historical structures built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and improved during the Qing Dynasty (1636-1912), the UNESCO website said.

Japanese delegation also rejoiced inclusion of Sado Island Gold Mines on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The Sado Island Gold Mines are a serial property located on Sado Island, some thirty-five kilometres west of the Niigata Prefecture coast. It is formed of several component parts illustrative of different unmechanised mining methods, according to its description on the website of UNESCO.

"Sado Island is of volcanic origin and features two parallel mountain ranges stretching from southwest to northeast and separated by one alluvial plain, the Kuninaka Plain. Gold and silver deposits were formed by the rising of hydrothermal water to the land surface and forming veins in the rock; tectonic activity first submerged the surface deposits to the seabed, which was later raised again by tectonic movements," it said.

Placer deposits were exploited in Nishimikawa Area, located on the north-western side of the Kosado Mountains. In addition, the weathering of the volcanic rock exposed ore veins, which were mined underground in the Aikawa-Tsurushi Area, at the southern end of the Osado Mountains range, it said "Mostly tangible attributes reflecting mining activities and social and labour organisation are preserved as archaeological elements, both above and below ground, and landscape features," the UNESCO said.

Several sites, including India's 'Moidams' and trans-national nomination by the US -- Moravian Church Settlement, were added to the World Heritage List on Friday.

Currently, a session is underway to examine nominations sent by other countries. PTI KND ZMN