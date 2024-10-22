Being a CM I don't own a house, opposition making false charges: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, Oct 22 (PTI) Asserting that he only indulged in politics of honesty, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing probe into the MUDA 'scam' case, on Tuesday said despite being a CM he doesn't own a house, and accused the opposition parties of making false allegations against him.

He also claimed that the opposition, especially the BJP is unable to stomach that Siddaramaiah, a person belonging to the backward class has become the Chief Minister of the state for a second time.

Siddaramaiah is facing the Lokayukta and ED probes into alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Siddaramaiah's wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others are named as other accused in the case by Lokayukta.

"Being a Chief Minister, should I live in a rented house? In someone's house? Tell me. Why I'm telling you this is because you are my owners and masters. You blessed me..." he said.

Speaking at a public meeting in his Assembly constituency of Varuna here, the CM said false allegations are being levelled (against me), as they (opposition) are unable to digest -- Kumaraswamy (JDS leader), Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, Ashoka, Pralhad Joshi (all BJP leaders) are unable to bear (that I'm Chief Minister)." Claiming that other than the house that is being constructed on Kuvempu road in Mysuru, he doesn't own any other property, the CM said, "it is still not yet completed, it has been three years since we started constructing it, work is slowly on since last three years." "Being a Chief Minister... see how I'm being blamed, to bring down my charisma. But it is you (people) who give me that charisma, give blessings and give power, and only you can take it back," he added.

Averring that he was doing politics of honesty, Siddaramaiah said he is not only serving the Varuna segment, but the entire state and is working towards the upliftment of the poor without any discrimination of caste, creed or religion.

He said, "opposition is unable to digest that your Siddaramaiah has become the CM for a second time. I belong to a backward class community. BJP doesn't want a backward class person to become Chief Minister, they don't want him to -- walk the talk, work for the poor and implement social justice. Because the BJP is anti social justice and anti poor..." PTI KSU ROH