Being blind to genocide has set horrendous precedent: Priyanka Gandhi on Gaza fatalities

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said what the international community has allowed in Gaza will go down in history not only as a great shame for the whole of humanity, but as a turning point for the human race.

Advertisment

Priyanka Gandhi also said all rules of justice, humanity and international decorum have been broken there.

Her remarks came after the media reported that Israeli strikes killed at least 48 people in southern and central Gaza overnight, half of them women and children.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "What the international community has allowed in Gaza will go down in history not only as a great shame for the whole of humanity, but as a turning point for the human race." "Being blind to genocide as it is carried out with impunity, turning our backs to the merciless slaughter of thousands of innocent children, refusing to step in while an entire nation starves and begs for help, while hospitals are bombed, doctors tortured and humiliated, and patients allowed to die, enabling an oppressive regime by offering its ships our ports, fuelling its inhumane rampage by providing it with more and more funding and arms -- all this has now set a horrendous precedent," the Congress general secretary said.

Advertisment

All rules of justice, humanity and international decorum have been broken, she said.

"Humanity has been bled, and each one of us will pay an unimaginable price for this some day unless we raise our voices and stand up for what is right today," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, after the October 7 attack in which militants from the territory stormed into southern Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping around 250 people.

Around 100 hostages were released in a swap for Palestinian prisoners during a weeklong cease-fire in November. Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas, saying it operates among the population.

Israel's bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza have killed more than 29,400 people and wounded more than 69,000, the territory's Health Ministry was quoted as saying by media reports on Thursday. PTI ASK TIR TIR