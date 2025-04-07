Being conceived during cold seasons related with more activity in brown fat, study suggests

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) People conceived during cold seasons are more likely to exhibit higher regulation of brown adipose tissue -- which generates heat to maintain body temperature -- compared to those conceived during warmer months, according to a study.

The study, involving over 600 participants aged between three and 78 years, found that individuals whose parents were exposed to lower temperatures during fertilisation and birth periods had a lower body mass index (BMI), increased energy expenditure and reduced fat accumulation around internal organs.

Researchers, including those from Tohoku University in Japan, noted that while eating habits and exercise are key determinants of fat loss, ambient temperature during conception also influences metabolic outcome.

In colder temperatures, the body generates more heat from the brown adipose tissue and stores less fat in the form of white adipose tissue than it does in hotter temperatures, the team said.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, suggest the potential role of how weather and climate conditions can influence human physiology.

Further, a large variation in daily temperatures and lower temperatures during the pre-conception period were found to be key for activity of the brown adipose tissue.

The authors said that previous studies in rodents have suggested that molecular processes in sperm govern stress responses that an offspring inherits from parents.

Future studies should look at how these molecular processes impact inheritance of stress responses produced against cold exposure, the team said.

"Here we report that individuals whose mothers conceived during cold seasons exhibit higher BAT (brown adipose tissue) activity, adaptive thermogenesis, increased daily total energy expenditure and lower body mass index and visceral fat accumulation," the authors wrote.

"Structural equation modelling indicated that conception during the cold season protects against age-associated increase in body mass index through BAT activation in offspring," they wrote. PTI KRS OZ OZ