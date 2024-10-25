Being part of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' beyond anything I imagined: singer Aditya Rikhari

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Singer Aditya Rikhari, who is making his Bollywood debut with "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", says it is a dream come true to work with actors like Kartik Aaryan.

He has reimagined his popular song "Jaana Samjho Na" for the horror-comedy film, releasing this Diwali. "Being part of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is beyond anything I imagined when I started writing music. ‘Jaana Samjho Na’ is close to my heart, and having it featured in such a major film feels surreal. This is my Bollywood break, and to do it alongside such iconic actors is a significant milestone for me," Rikhari, a Delhi-based musician, said in a statement.

Rikhari's other popular songs are "Teri Yaad", "Faasale", "Kya Karein" and "Sahiba".

Directed by Anees Bazmee, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is the latest installment in the beloved horror-comedy franchise, which also features Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in key roles. PTI BK BK