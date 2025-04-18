Being put under house arrest to prevent me from speaking up on issues: Hurriyat chief

Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed that authorities were putting him under house arrest on Fridays to prevent him from speaking up on issues at the weekly congregational prayers.

"Every Friday I am put under arbitrary house arrest! Putting pressure on me not to speak up. The ban also aims to weaken the centrality of Muslim institutions of the Valley, the Jama Masjid and the office of Mirwaiz, and cause collective grief to Muslims and all those who oppose this authoritarian and sectarian outlook," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

The Valley's chief cleric said patience remains his only strength as he waits for the outcome of a court case against his house detention.

"My house detention case is still pending in court, where I am seeking relief from the Hon'ble High Court, but in such times patience remains our only strength," he added.