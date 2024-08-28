Being targeted for raising voice against corruption: Goa AAP chief

Panaji, Aug 28 (PTI) Aam Admi Party's Goa unit president Amit Palekar on Wednesday alleged that the state government resorted to misusing the police and prosecution because it is afraid of political opponents.

"Those who are speaking against corruption are being targeted," Palekar alleged in a press conference, hours after the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court set aside the order of a lower court which had cancelled his bail in a road accident case.

The AAP leader alleged the Crime Branch had tried to get his bail cancelled on "false grounds".

"The crime branch failed to file a chargesheet against the main accused and is instead targeting me because I have been exposing the faults of this government," he alleged.

Three persons were killed on August 6, 2023, when a speeding Mercedes car hit multiple vehicles on Banastarim bridge near Panaji. At the time, the Crime Branch had arrested Palekar for allegedly tampering with evidence and trying to produce a decoy driver to protect the accused Paresh Sawardekar who was allegedly at the wheel.

The district court on Monday cancelled his bail for violating conditions by extending his travel to Thailand and Hong Kong even though the travel permission was restricted to France.

Palekar said police reached his residence within 20 minutes after the court cancelled his bail on Monday.

Referring to his arraignment, Palekar said it was a political conspiracy which shows the government is afraid of its political opponents.

The AAP leader claimed he recently exposed an extortion racket in the beach belt and lodged a police complaint against Sunburn, an EDM festival. PTI RPS NSK