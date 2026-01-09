Being targeted for verbal slips painful; AAP can’t tolerate a woman CM: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said she felt pained that words mistakenly uttered by her were used by the AAP leaders to hurt her dignity, claiming that the opposition party cannot tolerate a woman running the government and working around the clock.

Replying to the discussion on the lieutenant governor’s address in the Delhi Assembly, Gupta launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, without taking names.

“He consciously swore on his children that he would neither seek power nor accept government posts, official bungalows or vehicles, and would never ally with the Congress. Those misleading statements were made consciously, and not by any mistake as I did,” the chief minister said.

Referring to Kejriwal’s political journey, Gupta claimed that the transition from a hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan to the “Sheesh Mahal” was undertaken deliberately and with full awareness.

She alleged that the idea to claim a British-era “Phansi Ghar” on the Assembly premises was also deliberate and made under a conspiracy, and not by any mistake.

Gupta also accused the AAP Leader of Opposition in the Assembly (Atishi) of "deliberately" insulting Sikh Gurus, saying such acts will not be tolerated.

“I am pained by the way AAP leaders behaved. They do not like a woman running the government, or a woman chief minister working 24x7, doing so many things… They are unable to tolerate it.

“Sometimes they would say something to hurt (my) dignity, make cheap comments, level baseless allegations, and go after my words... They would say ‘AQI was uttered as AIQ’,” Gupta said.

She added, “In my speech, I said Congress instead of British, and they started making reels out of it. Anyone can make such verbal slips. While I committed a mistake, the AAP deliberately misled the people of Delhi on so many occasions.” The chief minister also said that she and her ministers, as well as the BJP MLAs, are working on the ground around the clock to serve the people of Delhi because her government is accountable to them. PTI VIT ARI