Being 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador' ideal way to spread development agenda: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to become 'Viksit Bharat Ambassadors', saying it is an ideal way to spread the development agenda and utilise "our energies to fulfill our mission to make India a developed nation".

Advertisment

In a post on X, Modi said 140 crore Indians have shown the world what people-powered development is.

"Being a #ViksitBharatAmbassador is an ideal way to combine our strengths, spread the development agenda and utilise our energies to fulfill our mission to make India a developed nation," the prime minister said.

"Let us join in this mass movement by signing up on NaMo App, and accepting the 100 day challenge of performing simple but highly impactful tasks in the Viksit Bharat Ambassador module," he said.

Modi said he looks forward to personally meeting some of the most energetic and bright ambassadors from all walks of life. PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR