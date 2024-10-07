BEL receives additional orders worth over Rs 500 cr

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Monday said that it has secured additional orders of more than Rs 500 crore since its last disclosure on September 11, 2024.

In a statement, BEL said the major orders received include EMI shelters, AMC for Integrated Air Command and Control System nodes, upgrade/spares for gun systems, spares for radars, communication system, etc.

"With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 7,689 cr in the current financial year," it added. PTI AMP AMP KH