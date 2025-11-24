BEL, Safran ink pact to manufacture HAMMER precision-guided air-to-ground weapon in India

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A major Indian defence public sector undertaking and a French firm on Monday joined hands for production of Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) precision-guided weapon system in India, the defence ministry said.

HAMMER is a combat-proven, precision-guided weapon system known for its high accuracy and modular design, making it adaptable for multiple platforms, including the Rafale and light combat aircraft Tejas, it said.

In a major impetus to 'Make-in-India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France's Safran Electronics and Defence (SED) "signed a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement (JVCA) for the production of highly agile modular munition extended range (HAMMER) smart precision-guided air-to-ground weapon in India," the ministry said in a statement.

This JVCA underscores BEL's commitment to strengthening India's defence industrial base, and aims to leverage SED's extensive experience in manufacturing smart, precision-guided, air-to-ground weapon, it said.

The JVCA was inked by BEL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain and SED Executive Vice-President Alexandre Ziegler in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production), Sanjeev Kumar, and SED Chief Executive Officer Olivier Andries in New Delhi.

Monday's agreement formalises the intent expressed in the memorandum of understanding signed between BEL and SED on February 11 during Aero India, reaffirming the willingness of both the sides to incorporate a potential Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India, the ministry statement added.

The JVC shall be formed as a private limited company with 50:50 shareholding. It will localise the manufacturing, supply and maintenance of HAMMER to meet the operational needs of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, it said.

The indigenisation level will progressively increase up to 60 per cent with key sub-assemblies, electronics and mechanical parts being manufactured locally. The transfer of production will happen in a phased manner with BEL leading final assembly, testing and quality assurance, the ministry said. PTI KND RUK RUK