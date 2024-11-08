BEL secures additional orders worth over Rs 500 crore

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Friday announced that it has secured additional orders worth over Rs 500 crore since its last disclosure on October 7 this year.

Advertisment

Major orders include Laser Range Finders, communication equipment, vessel communication and support systems, test equipment for guns, spares, services, and so on, the company said in a statement.

"With these orders, BEL's total order book for the current financial year has reached Rs 8,194 crore," it said. PTI AMP AMP SSK KH