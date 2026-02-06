Belagavi Airport: BJP MP urges action against airlines for halting operations on profitable routes

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Karnataka BJP MP Iranna Kadadi on Friday raised the issue of dwindling air connectivity at Belagavi airport in the Rajya Sabha, urging the government to take strict action against airlines that have discontinued services despite high passenger demand.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Kadadi pointed out that while Belagavi was supposed to be connected to 13 cities through five airlines under the Udaan-3 scheme, connectivity has now been reduced to just five cities, served by two airlines.

"Airlines only provide services until they get viability gap funding or subsidy from the government. As soon as the subsidy expires, they stop flying," he said.

The MP highlighted that despite the end of the Udaan-3 scheme, passenger numbers remained robust.

The airport recorded 3,40,300 passengers in 2024-25, marking a 9 per cent increase over the previous year. Load factors on routes to Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad ranged between 85 per cent and 95 per cent.

"When flights were running at more than 90 per cent capacity and were providing benefits even without a subsidy, it is wrong to stop service through airlines," Kadadi said, questioning the decision to halt operations on profitable routes.

Built by the Royal Air Force in 1942, Belagavi airport serves a strategically important region bordering Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa.

The city hosts major defence establishments, including the Maratha Light Infantry, ITBP, Commando Training Centre and Air Force units. It is also an educational, medical and industrial hub.

The central government is currently expanding the airport with a new terminal building worth Rs 262.64 crore and an apron costing Rs 25.98 crore.

Kadadi urged the government to restore flights from Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Indore and Jaipur for the convenience of security personnel and the general public, emphasising that the high load factor justified continued operations. PTI LUX DR DR