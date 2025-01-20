Belagavi decked up for 'Gandhi Bharat' event, top Cong leaders to participate

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 20 (PTI) The city is decked up for the grand celebration of 'Gandhi Bharat' event on Tuesday to commemorate the centenary of the lone Congress session which was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi in 1924.

Advertisment

Themed as 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', the Congress is intending to send across the message its commitment to protect the Gandhian ideology as well as the Indian Constitution.

The party is harping on the Indian Constitution and its architect B R Ambedkar specifically to target Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress has been alleging that Shah has insulted Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha recently.

Advertisment

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress functionaries would arrive in the district headquarter town of Belagavi bordering Maharashtra.

"More than 60 national level leaders, MPs, CWC members and others are attending the convention. The ministers and MLAs will also participate in the convention," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, told reporters.

According to the Congress sources, Rahul would unveil the grand statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Tuesday morning.

Advertisment

The event will be followed by a public meeting in the afternoon at the CPED Grounds.

The event was supposed to take place on December 27, last year as part of the two-day programme.

While the first day event on December 26 took place, the second day event was suspended owing to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Advertisment

The party is now holding it on Tuesday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the arrival of the VVIPs in the city. PTI GMS KH