Belagavi: Maratha Light Infantry leads cleanup of Savagaon Lake post-Ganesh Visarjan

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI) To protect the environment and serve the local community, the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (LIRC) in Belagavi conducted a 'Swachhta Abhiyan' at Savagaon Lake on Monday.

The drive was organised immediately after the Ganesh Visarjan festivities, during which the lake witnessed heavy footfall and the accumulation of floral offerings, immersion residues, and plastic waste.

The cleanliness campaign was held under the guidance of Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant of Maratha LIRC, and led on the ground by Captain Jineesh K, along with two JCOs and nearly 100 soldiers, according to a press release from the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

“Local members of the Savagaon Panchayat also actively joined hands with the troops, showcasing a strong bond between the Army and the local community,” it added. PTI JR SSK