Belagavi: Toddler mauled by stray dogs, hospitalised

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 6 (PTI) A two-year-old boy was grievously injured after being allegedly attacked by stray dogs here, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Azad Nagar area, they added. The injured child has been identified as Ahmed Ramiz Bisty.

According to his family, Ahmed was playing in a narrow lane near his residence when seven to eight stray dogs suddenly pounced on him.

The dogs dragged the toddler and bit him repeatedly, inflicting multiple severe injuries across his body.

Hearing his cries, residents rushed to the spot, chased away the dogs, and rescued him.

Ahmed was immediately shifted to a private hospital in the city, where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors described his condition as serious but stable.

The incident sparked fear and anger among Azad Nagar residents. Locals alleged that the stray dog menace in Belagavi city and its suburbs has intensified in recent months, with little effective intervention from civic authorities. PTI COR AMP SSK