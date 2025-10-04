Belagavi tensed after stone-pelting during Urs procession a day before Siddaramaiah's visit

Belagavi: Tension has prevailed in Belagavi after stone-pelting broke out during the Urs procession of the Mehboob Subhani Dargah in Khadak Galli, following a row over slogans, police sources said on Saturday.

The incident began when a group of youths in the procession raised the slogan 'I Love Muhammad' on Friday night, they added.

Residents of Khadak Galli, a locality that the procession does not usually pass through, questioned why the route was altered and objected to the slogan. The confrontation quickly escalated, and stone-pelting was reported from the spot.

Police personnel rushed to the area and brought the situation under control.

"We intervened immediately and dispersed the groups before the matter could turn serious. The situation is now under control," a senior police officer said.

Additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain peace. The incident has taken place just a day before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's scheduled visit to Belagavi on Saturday.