Belagavi woman assault: Karnataka BJP to stage statewide agitation on Dec 16

Belagavi: The Karnataka BJP unit will stage a statewide agitation on December 16 condemning the Belagavi incident where a woman was assaulted and paraded naked, party president B Y Vijayendra said on Friday.

Advertisment

While eight people have been arrested and a hunt is on for the eight others accused, the Karnataka High Court has taken up the matter on its own.

The woman was also tied to a pole after her son eloped with a girl from the same community at Vantamuri village in Belagavi on December 11.

Addressing reporters here, Vijayendra alleged that the state government has not taken the case seriously as the eight accused are still at large.

Advertisment

Also, the chief minister has not yet met the survivor in the hospital, he said.

"An incident like this happening in Belagavi, where the Legislature session is in progress and the entire government is camping here, shows the scant regard for government and law enforcement agencies among criminals," Vijayendra alleged.

The BJP state president said the law and order situation had deteriorated so much that the High Court observed that the incident was worse than what happened to Draupadi in Mahabharata, as Lord Krishna came to her rescue, but in the Belagavi incident, no one came to help the victim.

Advertisment

"Tomorrow we are staging a statewide agitation in all the districts and Taluk headquarters where a large number of women will take part," Vijayendra said.

Today the party has decided to stage a demonstration at Channamma Circle in the district headquarters town of Belagavi bordering Maharashtra, he added.

Vijayendra, who is an MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, said a team of four BJP MPs -- Aparajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Ranjeeta Koli and Locket Chatterjee -- will be visiting Belagavi on Saturday. They will be accompanied by party national secretary and former Ranchi mayor, Asha Lakra, he added.