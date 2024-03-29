Beleghata-Ruby section of Kolkata Metro undergoes inspection

Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg inspected the Beleghata-Ruby section of Kolkata Metro's Airport-New Garia line on Friday, officials said.

During the inspection, speed trials were also conducted on the overhead 4.4-km section located along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, they said.

In a statement, Kolkata Metro said that Garg expressed his satisfaction after the inspection.

He inspected the entry and exit gates, ticketing system, escalators, lifts, signage boards, electronic interlocking (EI) system, and signal equipment room of Beleghata, Barun Sengupta, Ritwik Ghatak and VIP Bazar stations, it said.

Garg also undertook a trolley inspection along the stretch up to the Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station, the statement said.

He also held a high-level meeting with officials of Kolkata Metro and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is building the 30-km line, also known as the Orange Line.

Earlier this month, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6-km section of the line, from the Kavi Subhash station in New Garia to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station at Ruby Crossing.

The approval of the CCRS is mandatory for commissioning any metro or railway project.

Asked when the section will be opened to the public, a Metro official told PTI that no such time frame could be given since the model code of conduct is in force.

The total length of the line is 30 km, connecting New Garia on the southern fringes of the city to the airport on the northern fringes via the satellite towns of Salt Lake and New Town. When complete, it is expected to decongest the arterial EM Bypass, and ease commute in the eastern part of the city.

On Thursday, Garg inspected the Noapara to Dum Dum Cantonment section of the Yellow Line, the statement said. PTI SUS SOM