Belgian Ambassador calls on Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met the Belgian Ambassador to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, here.

Vanderhasselt was accompanied by a trade delegation from the Belgian mission.

"Met with a Belgian trade and industries delegation led by Didier Vanderhasselt, the Belgian ambassador to India. Our government is committed to creating a business-friendly ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh," said Naidu in a post on X.

Sharing the photographs of the meeting, the CM said the southern state welcomes businesses from India and across the world to invest in it. PTI STH SS