National

Belgian Ambassador calls on Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met the Belgian Ambassador to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, here.

Vanderhasselt was accompanied by a trade delegation from the Belgian mission.

"Met with a Belgian trade and industries delegation led by Didier Vanderhasselt, the Belgian ambassador to India. Our government is committed to creating a business-friendly ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh," said Naidu in a post on X.

Sharing the photographs of the meeting, the CM said the southern state welcomes businesses from India and across the world to invest in it. PTI STH SS

Subscribe